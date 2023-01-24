Won't allow sensitive issues to scuttle India-UK trade talks: Piyush Goyal

India seems to be moving carefully in negotiating (FTAs) with the UK and Canada, given both countries compete with India in the manufacturing sector to some extent, indicates Trade Minister Piyush Goyal. In conversation with Shreya Nandi on the sidelines of the Business 20 (B20) India Inception summit in Gandhinagar, Goyal admits to difficult times ahead for exporters due to looming recession in the developed world. Edited excerpts: