ITDC signs pact with Ministry of Ayush for promoting medical tourism
Business Standard

Won't allow sensitive issues to scuttle India-UK trade talks: Piyush Goyal

"With Canada, while they are also not much of a manufacturing base, we have to go into more details. With the UK, it's a manufacturing country on many products. So we have to do it very carefully"

Topics
Piyush Goyal | India UK | Free Trade Agreements

Shreya Nandi  |  Gandhinagar 

Piyush Goyal (Photo: Bloomberg)
Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry (Photo: Bloomberg)

India seems to be moving carefully in negotiating free trade agreements (FTAs) with the UK and Canada, given both countries compete with India in the manufacturing sector to some extent, indicates Trade Minister Piyush Goyal. In conversation with Shreya Nandi on the sidelines of the Business 20 (B20) India Inception summit in Gandhinagar, Goyal admits to difficult times ahead for exporters due to looming recession in the developed world. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 21:42 IST

