India's wealthy to double their riches to Rs 188 trn in 5 years: Report

India's population of high net worth individuals (HNWIs) is set to grow by 86 per cent by 2021, with the value of the wealth surging to Rs 188 trillion from Rs 95 trillion at present. Globally, the number of HNWIs (those worth more than $1 million or Rs 71.3 million) is set to increase by 40 per cent over the same period.

India's wealthy population is expected to be the 10th fastest growing in the world, in a list dominated by emerging economic powers, with Iceland representing the only developed economy in the top 10. These are the key findings of 'India's ...