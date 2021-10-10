West Bengal may remain immune from power crisis despite Durga Puja demand

-
West Bengal may remain unscathed by the looming power crisis facing many states in the country even as it faces higher demand during Durga Puja, the biggest festival of the state.
According to media reports, state power minister, Aroop Biswas, assured a few days back that there will be uninterrupted power supply during Durga Puja in West Bengal.
West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company chairman and managing director, Santanu Basu, who was also present during the minister’s press conference, had said that the state had enough coal stocks not just for the current period, but for the next one and a half to two months.
Basu reportedly informed that Bengal has adequate supply from its own mines and had reduced dependence on Coal India from 80 per cent to 30 per cent.
The looming power crisis in other states is due to shortage of coal, which is led by supply woes from Coal India and rising cost of imported coal.
Conventionally, demand during Durga Puja peaks especially on the first two days when shops and factories continue to operate while puja revelry begins. Demand tapers down when factories and retail outlets shut shop from Saptami onwards. Last year, West Bengal had made provision for 8400MW during Puja, five per cent more than the previous year.
WBSEDCL has a customer base of more than 2.03 crore and is responsible for providing power to 96 per cent of West Bengal. The demand projection for Sunday in WBSEDCL area is 6700MW, which according to sources, will be met.
Apart from state’s own units, power demand in West Bengal is met by CESC, India Power and DVC (Damodar Valley Corporation).
However, even as most of West Bengal is not facing major power cuts, some industrial units said that for the last 7 days, there had been power cuts.
“Previously, there was no power cut. But for the last seven days, scheduled and non-scheduled power cuts were happening. Our supplier is basically Damodar Valley Corporation,” said Vivek Adukia, chairman, Steel Re-Rolling Mills Association of India and group CEO of Adukia group. Adukia has steel units in Bardhaman, Purulia and Jamuria.
However, Adukia said that he was yet to take it up with the authorities as the reason cited was periodical maintenance.
In the foundry belt of Howrah, there was no power cut, informed Santosh Upadhyay, general secretary, Howrah Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
Shankar Lal Agarwal, president, West Bengal Sponge Iron Manufacturers Association, said that it was the acute shortage of coal that had impacted capacity utilization. Capacity utilization had dropped to 60 per cent current from 80-90 per cent even a month and a half back, he said. Thermal coal is a basic raw material for producing sponge iron, which is used by small and medium secondary steel producers for making steel through the electric arc furnace route.
