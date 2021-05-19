What did FCI do differently this season to push wheat procurement?

Amid the gloom surrounding the second Covid-19 wave, one economic activity that has done commendably well despite all the bottlenecks is wheat procurement in the current rabi season.

According to latest data from the Department of Food and Consumer Affairs, till May 17, at an all-India level, around 37.35 million tonnes of wheat have been procured as compared to over 30.05 million tonnes during the same period last year, a jump of almost 24 per cent. With still a fortnight or so to go before the annual procurement season comes to a close, both the Centre and the Food Corporation of ...