JUST IN
Telangana to develop dedicated industrial park for Taiwanese companies
IIP data: Industrial activity grows 3.1% in Sept; manufacturing a drag
British officials may visit India next month for FTA talks: Govt sources
Moody's slashes India's GDP growth forecast for 2022 by 70 bps to 7%
Direct Tax collections rise 31% YoY at Rs 10.54 trillion till November 10
G20 Delhi summit likely to have dedicated vertical for digital public goods
Hyderabad registers homes worth Rs 2,237 crore in October: Knight Frank
Better tax collection to help meet FY23 fiscal target of 6.4%: Report
ESMA logjam: India, EU differences may impact trade between two countries
Indian petrochemical demand could rise threefold by 2040: Indian Oil exec
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Govt's paddy procurement up 1.31% at 23.1 MT till Nov 10: Food ministry
Business Standard

Tracking the fields: Wheat acreage almost 10% more than last year

The government and fertiliser company officials have said nutrient supplies are adequate

Topics
Wheat yields | Wheat stock | Agriculture

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Wheat prices have touched new highs of almost Rs 2700 per quintal in the North India markets due to high demand

Wheat growing rose by almost 10 per cent during the week ended November 11 as against the same period last year with higher acreage reported from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh among the major wheat-growing states.

Usually, in the full season, wheat is planted in 30.5-31 million hectares every year and in 2022 the talk is that acreage might rise by 10-15 per cent due to favourable market conditions.

The rise in acreage under wheat and other main rabi crops like mustard has created a temporary shortage of main fertilisers like DAP and urea in the market with farmers hurrying to plant crops early to take advantage of residual soil moisture.

However, the government and fertiliser company officials have said nutrient supplies are adequate.

Mustard has been planted in around 5.53 million hectares, which is around 15 per cent more than in the same period last year, while gram (chana) has been sown in about 3.95 million hectares, marginally more than in the same period last year.

Till Friday, rabi crops were planted in around 18 million hectares, 5.51 per cent more than in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, wheat prices have touched a new high of almost Rs 2,700 per quintal in North Indian markets due to high demand and no release of government stocks through open market sales.

Sources said according to the current stock position of wheat with the government in the central pool, it could liquidate 2-3 million tonnes, which will help in cooling the market, but the question is when it will do it.

Flour millers have been asking for such liquidation for some time now.

In a related development, news agency Reuters reported this week among the measures considered by the government to rein in soaring wheat prices was doing away with the 40 per cent tax on imports.

Tracking the fields: Wheat acreage almost 10% more than last year

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Wheat yields

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 22:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.