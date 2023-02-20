JUST IN
Ministry of Defence focuses on creating expertise in engine technology
Wheat prices drop sharply by up to 20% since FCI's open sale scheme

Going forward, prices will depend on wheat crop production following the sudden sharp increase in temperature across several parts of North and Central India

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Wheat prices have dropped sharply from their peak in the middle of January since the Food Corporation of India (FCI) started liquidating its inventories through the Open Market Sale Scheme from February 1.

Between February 1 and February 20, data from private traders shows that wheat prices dropped 7-20 per cent at different mandis where active trading took place, while the drop, when compared with mid-January rates, is about 30 per cent.

Going forward, prices will depend on wheat crop production following the sudden sharp increase in temperature across several parts of North and Central India. Officially, though, the Centre in its second advance estimates, had pegged wheat production in the 2023-24 marketing year at an all-time high of 112.18 million tonnes, up 4.12 per cent from last year on the back of a sharp increase in acreage.

However, much will depend on the temperature in North India from hereon.

Wheat Prices From the Day Centre Announced OMSS sale (in Rs/quintal)
Centre 1-Feb 10-Feb 18-Feb 20-Feb % Change*
Delhi* 2880-2925 2680-2700 2280-2300 2350-2400 18%
Rajkot 2500-2800 2500-3000 2500-3000 2000-2800 20%
Indore 2500-2800 2400-2750 2400-3000 2200-2800 12%
Bhopal 2500-2800 NA 2300-2700 2200-2600 7%-12%
Kota 2525-2720 2350-2580 2200-2500 NA NA
Mathura 2700-2780 2630 2225 2300-2375 14.5%-15%
*Prices of both UP and MP variety and Lawrence Road market in the capital
NOTE: Change is from Feb 1 to Feb 20
Source: iGrain India

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 21:22 IST

