Wholesale inflation rises to 2.59% in December on higher food prices

Wholesale prices-based inflation rose to 2.59 per cent in December, as against 0.58 per cent in November due to increase in prices of food articles, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday.

The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI), stood at 3.46 per cent in December 2018.

The food inflation rate rose to 13.24 during the month as against 11 per cent in November. Within this category, onions saw an inflation rate of 455.8 per cent compared to 172.3 per cent in November. The rate in vegetables climbed to 69.69 from 45.32 per cent in November. That in pulses remained elevated, at 13.11 per cent after 16.59 a month earlier. Food articles weight in the WPI is 15.26 per cent.

While for non-food articles (which has a weight of 4.1 per cent in WPI) , the rate eased or rose to 7.72 from 1.93 per cent a month earlier.

For manufactured products, which have a combined weight of 65 per cent in the WPI index, the inflation rate is at (-)0.25 per cent during the month under review. Inflation of manufactured food products rose to 6.89 per cent from 5.05 per cent in November.

The consumer price index based retail inflation, as per data released on Monday, spiked to over five-year high of 7.35 per cent in December due to costlier food products like vegetables, pulses and protein-rich items breaching the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent.