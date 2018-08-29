Amazon, Google, Alibaba are making a beeline to tap Indian retail space

The power of Indian consumers was largely undiscovered by global majors until US retail giant Walmart in May this year decided to put its biggest bet in the country, pumping in as much as $16 billion to pick up a majority stake in Flipkart. Walmart has been attempting to enter India for years but did not see much success. Now, with the deal seeing successful closure, many other large global majors have taken notice and are exploring every possible option to tap the last large open global market.

While Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has already picked up a small stake in One97 Communications which owns digital payment firm Paytm, at least half a dozen of global firms including Google, Amazon, Alibaba and even Facebook are actively pursuing investment opportunities in the online and even offline commerce space. For Amazon, an investment in Indian retail space can only further its presence in the country given that the Bentonville-headquartered company is already among the top ecommerce firms in the country. For companies like Google and Facebook which already have hundreds of millions of users in India, it would be about leveraging their reach to monetize in verities of ways.

A huge consumer base with disposable income, relatively younger population and free market conditions are some of the factors that are driving them to explore India which has the potential to become one of the top three consumer markets in the world.

“It's the beginning of the perfect storm,” agrees Satish Meena, senior forecast analyst at Forrester Research. “While this is the start, we will see more such investments coming in 2019 through 2020, and those could be of much bigger scale. Once food delivery, online retail, cab sharing have bigger scale by 2020 and you will see more such investments coming in to the sector.”

After the closure of the Walmart’s investment in Flipkart deal earlier in the month, Amazon is learnt to be actively engaged in conversation with Indian retail majors such as Kishore Biyani’s Future Group and Aditya Birla Group owned food and grocery supermarket chain More to expand its presence in the country. Last September, Amazon had already picked up 5 per cent stake in retail chain Shoppers Stop. The company is also enhancing its technology by acquiring companies which will help it to bring on board next 100 million customers, and as a part of this the e-commerce major is learnt to have acquired Tapzo for around $40 million (Rs 2.8 billion). Tapzo is a personal platform which allows users to access over 35 apps in using a single platform,

Google, which initially had showed interest to join Walmart in making an investment in Flipkart, is also scouting for strategic bets in the Indian retail space. After seeing its first big exit in India through Flipkart investment, Japanese investment major Softbank is also doubling down its focus on India’s consumer space.

“Everyone is seeing India as a growth market and is trying to put money. But this is happening at a time, when online retail is still two per cent of the overall retail. It will take a lot of time to move customers online. Thus, offline gives the opportunity to sell more goods to the same customer,” said Meena of Forrester Research. “You may be buying books online, you may be buying cellphones online but you are not buying grocery or furniture online, and you are not buying appliances online,” she mentioned.

According to the World Bank, India is presently the seventh largest consumer market in the world. United States tops the list followed by European Union and China. During his visit to Greece in June this year, President Ramnath Kovind said that the India has the potential to become the third largest consumer market by 2025 when the country is expected to become a $5 trillion economy, almost twice of its current level.

Even though consumer spending in India dropped to Rs 18.99 trillion in the first quarter of 2018 as compared to Rs 19.19 trillion in the previous quarter, disposable personal income was at a steady level.

“If you look at companies like Google and Berkshire Hathaway, these companies are investing for different business opportunities. Google is finding it difficult to sell customers because the customers are going directly to marketplaces for finding products. At some point of time, retailers or those who are spending on advertising, will spend more on Amazon than on a Google. So, there is some kind of cannibalisation happening for Google,” said a senior source who track the sector.

This phenomenon has already started playing out in markets such as the US where the Amazon is already seeing a major boost to its revenues from advertisement. In the quarter ended June 31 2018, Amazon reported $2.2 billion in advertising revenue, a growth of 129 per cent over the same quarter previous year.

“So, commerce is a big focus for Google, both online and offline. They have done that in China with JD.Com; they are working with Walmart in US market. They also wanted to invest in Flipkart also but that didn't work out,” added the person quoted above.