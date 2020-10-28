Why insurance firms are poised to march past the banks on the stock market

The market cap of SBI Life Insurance is now 43 per cent of SBI's. The market cap of ICICI Pru is 21 per cent of ICICI Bank's, the market cap of HDFC Life is over 17 per cent of HDFC Bank's. The march past of insurance companies is getting to rub shoulders with that of the banking sector.

It could still be some time away, but do not be surprised if the number of insurance companies listed in the Sensex 50 and the Nifty overhauls the banks. Already compared to six banks in the list, there are two insurance companies. It will be three once Life Insurance Corporation gets ...