Why Integrated GST still remains a grey area under goods and services tax

The goods and services tax (GST) has come a long way, from being disruptive in the beginning and difficult to comply with in the initial years. It was also unable to generate expected revenue earlier. A lot of that has changed now, with the tax having moved to a seemingly sustained revenue trajectory at the start of FY20.

Under the GST law, states have been guaranteed compensation to ensure that a 14 per cent growth in revenue is 'protected' every year till 2022, in case collections under State GST (SGST) fall short. A separate GST Compensation Cess is collected for it. The ...