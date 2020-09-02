Why sugar farmers remain under the stress of mounting payment dues

India’s sugarcane dues accruing to farmers have remained stubbornly high despite the government announcing a series of measures in the past few years to provide alternative revenue streams so that reliance on sugar and the volatile nature of the commodity's prices is minimised.

According to senior industry officials, as the 2019-20 sugar season (October-September) draws to a close, around Rs 16,000 crore still remains to be paid to farmers for sugarcane purchased from them in the previous years. Of this, a maximum of about Rs 11,000 crore is due to be paid to Uttar Pradesh ...