Why the airport project may not give Jewar the intended urban magnet tag

Delhi has a suburb on every side of its map. Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram, Rohtak, Sonipat and Ghaziabad dot the entire 360-degree landscape. Every resident of the city knows which ones have succeeded and which have not.

As work begins on the Jewar airport in 2020 in South West of Delhi, it is important to figure out if the answers cohere with what urban economists have often figured as the key reason for the success or failure of satellite towns. It is that transportation costs are a fundamental determinant of both, the population size of cities and their patterns of land use. In other ...