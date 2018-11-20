Why the govt's initiative to disburse subsidies via DBT could fall flat

Unless the issues related to tenant farmers, regional and village level variation in use of fertilizers and other agriculture inputs are addressed properly, the government's entire exercise to disburse agricultural subsidies through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) could be counterproductive, government officials say.

In fact, the NITI Aayog which was tasked to provide a roadmap for DBT in farm subsidies has flagged many challenges and difficulties in going ahead with the proposal, including transferring the benefit to part-time and temporary farmers who could avail the benefit showing land records.

According to rough estimates, a lump sum amount of Rs 15,431 could be transferred to per hectare in lieu of doing away with six major subsidies. These include subsidies on fertilizer, power, credit subsidy (mainly interest subvention on short-term crop loans), insurance, seed and subsidy given for machinery and irrigation equipment.

In case if subsidies on power and irrigation are given to states, the total amount has been calculated based on a pooled formula. If this is replicated nationwide, an expense of around Rs 2160 billion will have to be incurred by the Centre for abolishing six major farm related subsidies.

The proposal was mooted few months ago by Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) as a step towards rationalisation of agriculture subsidies and directly transferring the benefit to the farmers instead of passing it through intermediaries.

Farmers would have also benefitted by getting direct cash instead of subsidies. This, in turn, would have lowered some distress in the farm sector. "Given the complexities of the proposal and difficulties in implementing it nationally, it remains to be seen how far it is carried forward," caution senior officials.

Many objections and queries have been raised on the proposal in NITI Aayog too. “The NITI Aayog’s paper on the subject also does not overtly favour DBT in fertilizer in the first place and specifically says that the current practice adopted few years should not be tinkered with,” officials said.

He said unless the challenges highlighted by NITI Aayog in its proposal and analysis of DBT in agriculture subsidies are carefully considered, the entire concept could fall flat.