Will Ayushman Bharat disrupt the health insurance market?

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) Chairman Subhash Chandra Khuntia recently said in one of his speeches that there should be some "simplification and rationalisation of health insurance" products.

According to insurers, the regulator wants to ensure that customers understand policies more easily. with the Ayushman Bharat National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM) standardising and simplifying certain processes and aspects of the health insurance business over time. “The focus should be to make the process online, enhance the use of ...