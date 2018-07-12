Govt clarifies, use of Aadhaar in Ayushman Bharat scheme 'not mandatory'

The on Thursday clarified that is "desirable" but not mandatory to avail benefits under the Centre's ambitious Ayushman Bharat - (AB-NHPM).

The clarification came after a section of the media reported that the Centre had published a gazette notification making mandatory for beneficiaries under its

A beneficiary eligible for receiving the benefits under the scheme shall be required to furnish proof of possession of number or undergo Aadhaar authentication, said quoting the notification.

"Notification of the Ayushman Bharat - being issued by the under Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act, merely enables the implementation agencies to ask for the beneficiary to authenticate their identity.

"In order to authenticate the identity of beneficiaries accurately, the use of is preferable, but it is not a must. There shall be no denial of benefit for want of Aadhaar number," the Ministry said in its clarification.

The scheme is aimed at providing an of Rs 500,000 per year for hospitalisation to 107.4 billion poor families.

J P Nadda said, "We will provide services to all eligible beneficiaries with or without Aadhaar cards.

The said that the draft notification also provides for exception handling mechanism -- production of alternative identification mechanisms such as ration card, voter ID card, MGNREGA card among others in case the beneficiary does not have Aadhaar number.

"Furthermore, it also makes the implementation agencies accountable for setting up of Aadhaar enrolment centres for the beneficiaries who are not yet enrolled for Aadhaar, at convenient locations.

"AB-NHPM guidelines on beneficiary identification very clearly state that beneficiaries can bring Aadhaar or any other valid ID(s) decided by the State if they do not have an Aadhaar," the Ministry added.