Will rabi harvest and procurement script rural recovery amid farmers' stir?

With harvesting of rabi crops gathering steam across the country, all eyes are on the price that they fetch in the market and whether they would lead to any tangible improvement in farm incomes and, in turn, have a bearing on the rural recovery story.

The rabi harvest and the prices that crops fetch are also important as any sharp decline in returns could exacerbate farmers' woes and fuel the ongoing protest against the three reform acts. A prime reason for this is that most rabi cereals, food grains and pulses currently being harvested are grown mostly in the Northern parts of ...