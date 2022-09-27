JUST IN
Govt bonds' inclusion into JPMorgan index pushed back to next yr: Report
Business Standard

Will take Isro's NavIC live on 5G phones by 2025, handset makers tell govt

However, opinion is divided among them on the additional cost of enabling the indigenous navigation system being touted as an alternative to GPS

Topics
5G in India | ISRO | Isro's NavIC an alternative to America's GPS

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Satellite

Mobile device makers have informed the government that they will be able to implement NavIC, the navigation system developed by Isro, on new 5G mobile devices by January 1, 2025. ICEA gave this commitment in its meeting this month with top Meity and Isro officials. NavIC has been regarded as an alternative to the popular GPS.

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 14:29 IST

