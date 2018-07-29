With 20-hr avg delay, this express is the queen among late-running trains

NJP or New Jalpaiguri, a familiar railway junction for most Darjeeling regulars, is also a transit point for travelling to many north-eastern states, Nepal and even Bhutan.

But this journey to NJP, next to Siliguri in West Bengal, aboard New Jalpaiguri Superfast (SF) Express— the most delayed train over the past six months — was more experiential than touristy. Just when this reporter reached NJP in 39 hours (against less than 28 hours scheduled travel time), there was an announcement at the station—the return Super Fast Express would start seven and a half hours ...