With a sell-off in mind, government to consolidate operations of PSEs

The Union government’s move to draw a fresh list of strategic sectors that would have not more than four (PSEs) would lead to ownership changes and re-alignment of businesses. Though only atomic energy and railway operations are currently listed as strategic sectors, these, too, have seen private sector involvement.

Union Finance Minister on Sunday said the government would come out with a new policy that would identify strategic sectors. “ play an important role in defined areas. We will come out with a coherent policy where private sector will be allowed but PSE will continue to play an important role,” the minister announced, while unveiling the last tranche of the stimulus package to deal with economic impact of the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

In the notified strategic sectors, at least one PSE would be present. “However, it would be only one to four in strategic sector. Either they will be merged together or brought together so there won’t be mushrooming of public sector,” she said, adding that the private sector could come in the strategic sector. The idea is to minimise wasteful administrative costs so PSEs will be privatized, merged or brought under holding companies, she said.

The number of strategic sectors could only go up from the current two which implies that in the new notified sectors, not more than four government companies would exist. This would give a push to the Centre’s disinvestment programme, either through a sale of government holding in the market, or to private entities, or to other PSEs. Officials said instead of coming up with a list of companies for disinvestment, NITI Aayog could prepare a list of 'strategic sectors'. This will be done after consultation with various ministries and after approval from the Cabinet. There may be no more than six-seven sectors in this list.





According to Ranen Banerjee, leader, economic advisory, PwC, reducing the number of PSEs could remove inefficiencies, while creating big PSEs that could give scale in domestic market while giving a strategic lever to the country globally.

As on March 31, 2019, there were 339 central PSEs with a total investment of Rs 16,40,628 crore and a paid-up capital of Rs 2,75,697 crore.

The government plans to give up complete ownership in the non-strategic sectors, but it is not yet clear over what period of time. The move to invite private sector would, however, not mean much at this point of time. Almost all sectors of the economy already have big private sector players including foreign companies. The Indian Railways, too, has in-principle decided to hand over running of some trains to private companies and an announcement to this effect was made in the last Budget. The current crisis, in fact, has forced the government to postpone its plans for companies like Bharat Petroleum Corporation of India and Air India.

IIn April 2018, the Department of Public Enterprises presented the Vision 2022 plan to Prime Minister Narendra Modi which finds reflection in the finance minister's announcements made on Sunday.

The strategic sectors of the economy were earlier defined by the industrial policy, which over the years has undergone a lot of change. The Central (CPSEs) were classified into ‘strategic’ and ‘non-strategic’. Strategic CPSEs were earlier identified in as arms and ammunition and the allied items of defence equipment, defence aircraft and warships; atomic energy, except in the areas related to the operation of nuclear power and applications of radiation and radio-isotopes to agriculture, medicine and non-strategic industry; railway transport. All other CPSEs were considered as non-strategic.





According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, however, said that the number of industries reserved for public sector was reduced in consistent with the policy of liberalization of domestic industry. During 2014, private investment in rail infrastructure was permitted.



Consequently, at present, only two industrial sectors are reserved for public sector atomic energy and railway operations other than construction, operation and maintenance of suburban corridors, high speed train project, dedicated freight lines, rolling stock including train sets, and locomotives/ coaches manufacturing and maintenance facilities, railway electrification, signalling systems, freight terminals, passenger terminals, and railway line/sidings in industrial park, connectivity to main railway line and mass rapid transport systems.