With new Parliament building to welcome MPs soon, here's what will change

In the new Parliament House, with a soft launch this winter session (the full functionality will happen in January in the budget session), papers are supposed to disappear among other things

Parliament | Central Vista Project | Member of Parliament

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

A model of the new Parliament building
A model of the new Parliament building (File Photo)

The next time a minister is stumped by a tricky question from a member in the Question Hour, don’t expect to see a helpful assistant pop up next to his elbow, with a slip. “Communication between ministers and secretaries of the departments for exchange of notes during the house proceedings”, shall be taken over by NeVA, the acronym for National e-Vidhan Application, said a Parliament official.

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 15:46 IST

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 15:46 IST

