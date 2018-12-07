With over 10,000 cases, manpower shortage, NCLT struggles with workload

With over 10,000 cases and only half the manpower it should have, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is buckling under the weight of its workload. Inundated with all kinds of disparate cases ranging from the simple to the seriously complicated — the tribunal handles bankruptcy and other company law cases as well as insolvency — it has struggled to cope with the insolvency cases that account for 40 per cent of its work.

While the sanctioned strength is 62 members, NCLTs across the country have only 28 members to hear all cases. Earlier this year, the government ...