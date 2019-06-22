With slow progress of rains, sowing of kharif crops remains slack

Sowing of kharif crops continued to remain subdued for the second consecutive week because of delay in the onset of southwest monsoon over several parts of central, western and northern India.

However, experts said it is too early to make a correct assessment as to what extent the late sowing will impact final yields but concerns do remain about the final production. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) discounted any fear of widespread drought in the country and said the situation would improve in the next few days. “Farmers should start sowing kharif ...