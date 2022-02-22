Women reluctant to join company boards, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

-
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday rued that women are reluctant to join company boards and she has herself struggled to convince candidates.
The remarks come even as the statutes mandate top 1,000 companies to have at least one independent woman director.
"I have actually made a lot of attempts in my own level as a minister in calling up some people and saying please would you not want to come to a board? We want your experience.
We want presence. No, I have not had enough women coming. So, there is a serious issue,” Sitharaman said. "Get me those kind of women who can be put on the boards. Where are they?" she asked the audience at a post-Budget meet with industry in the financial capital. PTI
