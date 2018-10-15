Yogi may rename Allahabad as 'Prayagraj' ahead of Kumbh Mela; Oppn fumes

Chief Minister has given a clear indication that if a broad consensus is achieved, ' will be renamed as Prayagraj'.

"It might be the wish of many people that can be renamed as I think that it will give a very good message. If everyone agrees, we should know this city as Prayag Raj and it can be a good start", Yogi added.

According to some media reports, the banners for the upcoming Kumbh Mela in 2019 mention the name of the city as instead of

Yogi Adityanath-led government might rechristen Allahabad as before next year's Kumbh Mela, the mega spiritual gathering. Kumbh Mela will begin in Allahabad on January 15, 2019.





ALSO READ: Mission 2019: Yogi govt loosens the purse strings to keep farmers happy

The iconic city of Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad, was named by 16th Century Mughal emperor Akbar, who renamed it after founding a fort near the confluence of the Ganga and the Yamuna, known as Sangam. The emperor named the fort and its neighbourhood as AIlahabad. Later, his grandson Shah Jahan renamed the entire city as Allahabad. But the area near the Sangam, site of the Kumbh Mela, continues to be called as "Prayag".

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Monday attacked the government's proposed move to rename Allahabad as Prayagraj, stating that the present dispensation wanted to show their work only by "renaming".



राजा हर्षवर्धन ने अपने दान से ‘प्रयाग कुम्भ’ का नाम किया था और आज के शासक केवल ‘प्रयागराज’ नाम बदलकर अपना काम दिखाना चाहते हैं. इन्होंने तो ‘अर्ध कुम्भ’ का भी नाम बदलकर ‘कुम्भ’ कर दिया है. ये परम्परा और आस्था के साथ खिलवाड़ है. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 15, 2018

Chief Minister during his visit to Allahabad on Saturday had announced that there was a proposal to rename the city as Prayagraj ahead of the





ALSO READ: Yogi govt clears six biofuel investment proposals worth Rs 17 billion

In a Twitter post on Monday, Yadav said today's rulers were trying to show that they are working by just changing the name of Allahabad.

"... They have even re-named Ardh Kumbh to Kumbh. This is toying with tradition and belief," the former UP CM tweeted.

However, reacting to Yadav, Energy Minister and government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma claimed that the beliefs of people were hurt when the city was named Allahabad.





ALSO READ: Yogi govt to develop Kanpur-Lucknow Corridor as NCR counter magnet

"Some people are objecting to renaming Allahabad as Prayagraj. The objections are baseless. It is the right of the government to rename any city. If needed, we will rename more cities and roads. The mistakes done earlier will be rectified," he said.

UP Governor Ram Naik had already supported the demands of the saints and the people of the Sangam city, he had said.

"The government will soon send a proposal to the Centre to change the name of the city," the CM had said.