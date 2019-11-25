158 IIT Madras students get pre-placement offers, up 17% over last year

As many as 158 students from have secured pre-placement offers (PPOs) as of November 22, as against 135 during the entire 2018-19 academic year.

A key reason for this strong show in PPOs is the institute's robust internship programme, due to which students have been able to intern in companies known to be large recruiters. Internships are facilitated through an institute-coordinated process. The constant increase in PPOs is the outcome of excellent performances by students during internship, the institute said.

A total of 1,334 students have registered for placements for academic year 2019-20. About 170 companies in phase-I of the placement process will be recruiting for a total of 322 profiles, of which 35 are international. As many as 54 start-ups are also participating.

Manu Santhanam and C S Shankar Ram, Advisors (Training and Placement), said, “The trend of increasing PPOs through our internship program continues this year. This hopefully is a harbinger of a strong placement season.”

Day-1 (August 11) of the internship drive was a great success, with 20 companies visiting the campus, offering a record number of internships, at 147. This was 60 per cent more than the offers on Day-1 last year.

Highlighting the importance of internships in campus placements at IIT Madras, Ravi Kumar, Advisor (Internships), IIT Madras, said, “Since the creation of the internship cell in 2014, the number of PPOs has continuously increased. It is obvious that internship provides an opportunity for both employers and students to know each other, and if companies feel good about the students who worked as interns, they're likely to offer them PPOs the following year.”

He added, “Hence, the increase in PPOs is a direct consequence of an effective internship programme, from this year, we have extended the services of the internship cell to MTech students as well.”