A unique project giving quality education to children with no access to it

Lord I’m one, Lord I’m two, Lord I’m three, Lord I’m four Lord I’m five hundred miles away from home The scene would have gladdened the heart of American folksinger and songwriter Hedy West had she been present there at the Purkal Youth Development Society (PYDS) school in Uttarakhand’s Purkal village on a cold November morning in 2019.

A small group of children — aged nine to 12 years — sang “500 miles” at the top of their voice before an audience that watched transfixed. Nothing could be more heartfelt or ...