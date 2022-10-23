AACCC to soon begin AYUSH NEET counselling 2022 registrations for UG

The 15 per cent all India quota and some additional seats for (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) counselling 2022 for under graduate courses will soon be open for registration, according to the Admission Central Counselling Committee (AACCC).



NEET counselling usually starts soon after Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET counselling. The first round of Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery [MBBS] and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) counselling has already had results released by MCC, and now AACCC will start the application process leading to BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery)/BUMS (Bachelor of Unani Medicine & Surgery)/BSMS (Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery)/BHMS (Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery) admissions.



Candidates must apply on aaccc.gov.in with their credentials in order to participate in AYUSH counselling.



AACCC conducts two rounds of counselling for the following seats, followed by mop-up and stray vacancy rounds:



15 per cent All India Quota UG (BAMS/BUMS/BSMS/BHMS) seats under Govt./Govt. aided institute of all States/ Union Territories.

100 per cent UG (BAMS/BUMS/BSMS/BHMS) seats under National/ Central Institutes.

100 per cent UG (BAMS) seats under Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

50 per cent BUMS seats of AMU, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

50 per cent BAMS & BHMS seats of NEIA&H, Shilong, Meghalaya.

100 per cent UG (BAMS/BUMS/BSMS/BHMS) seats of all Deemed Universities.

100 per cent UG seats (15 per cent All India Quota + 85 per cent Delhi Quota) of ASU & H Institutes under Delhi University as per eligibility conditions provided by the University.



Information bulletin, counselling schedule and other details will be soon published on the official website.