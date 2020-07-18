Aaditya Thackeray moves SC against UGC's final year exams decision

-
ALSO READ
Over 450 universities have conducted final exams or planning to do so: UGC
Set up grievance cell to handle student's queries: UGC to universities
Universities may hold final exams in July with reduced duration, says UGC
Covid-19 impact: Final-year exams in universities postponed to September
UGC, HRD Ministry should clear stand on final year exams in varsities: HC
-
Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday filed a plea before Supreme Court challenging the University Grants Commission's decision to hold final year exams for colleges and universities in September.
Notably, the judicature has not yet admitted the petition for hearing.
The exams were postponed due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns across the country.
More details in this regard are awaited.