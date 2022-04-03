Adani Group receives approval to set up university in Ahmedabad

-
The Adani Group’s plan to set up a private university has been approved, by the Gujarat Government after the state assembly unanimously passed a bill seeking establishment of the university under the Gujarat State Private Universities Act, 2009.
Adani University will start offering programmes from Academic Year 2022 in Ahmedabad.
The group’s application for setting up a private university was submitted through the Adani Institute of Education and Research (AIER).
“India is caught by the skill-gap between the industry requirements and the education system,” said Priti G Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation and Trustee, Adani Institute for Education and Research (AIER).
“It is critical to take proactive measures to transform and bridge this gap through upskilling. At Adani University, we aim to create a model that aligns with industry imperatives. We want to build the right talent set and fulfil the competency gap by imparting the right knowledge, right skills, and the right attitude and make the learners feel complete as a professional and as a person and continue contributing to nation-building,” Priti Adani said.
