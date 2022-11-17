AEEE 2023 registration to start online on Friday; here's how to apply

-
ALSO READ
NTA JEE Main 2023 application process to start in November; check details
IPL 2023 Auction: Here's a look at which team retained, released whom
PM Modi inaugurates Rs 6,000 cr Amrita Hospital in Haryana's Faridabad
AIIMS INICET 2023 registration starts today: Here's how you can apply
IIT JAM 2023: How to apply, eligibility criteria, registration and more
-
The registration process for the Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) 2023 entrance exam will start on November 18 in online mode. Candidates will be able to apply through the official website of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham- amrita.edu.
According to the website, registration is mandatory for the candidates in order to pay the application fee for AEEE.
The documetns required at the time of applying include the following: scanned copies of educational certificates, passport-size photos, scanned signature, proof of date of births among other documents.
The AEEE exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering courses offered by Amrita University. AEEE 2023 will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across 140 cities in the country. The duration of AEEE 2023 will be 2.5 hours with 100 questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and English.
AEEE 2023: Steps to register online
- First, go to the official website- amrita.edu.
- Click on the “AEEE 2023 registration” link available on the homepage.
- Enter the required details and click on submit.
- After the registration is complete, the details will be sent to the candidates' email ID and password.
- Log in again and fill out the application form.
- Submit the form and also download and keep a copy of the AEEE 2023 application form.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .