AEEE 2023 registration to start online on Friday; here's how to apply

The registration process for the Amrita Entrance Examination (AEEE) 2023 entrance exam will start on November 18 in online mode. Candidates will be able to apply through the official website of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham- amrita.edu.

According to the website, registration is mandatory for the candidates in order to pay the application fee for AEEE.

The documetns required at the time of applying include the following: scanned copies of educational certificates, passport-size photos, scanned signature, proof of date of births among other documents.

The AEEE exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses offered by Amrita University. AEEE 2023 will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across 140 cities in the country. The duration of AEEE 2023 will be 2.5 hours with 100 questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and English.

AEEE 2023: Steps to register online