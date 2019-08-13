AIIMS results 2019: Open Counselling registration closes today at 5 pm

MBBS 2019: Today is the last date for candidates to register themselves for MBBS Open Counselling 2019. Interested candidates can register on All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)'s official website - aiimsexamss.org.

Do note that registrations will close by 5 pm today. Open counselling is conducted for filling up MBBS seats for August 2019 which remained vacant after the third round of counselling and the seats which fell vacant by resignation.

Over 200,000 had appeared for the MBBS entrance exam 2019. A total of 1,207 seats are there in the MBBS programme.

AIIMS MBBS Open Counselling 2019: Eligibility

Candidates who have scored a minimum cut-off percentage of 50 per cent for General category, 45 per cent for OBC category and 40 per cent for SC/ST category will be eligible to appear in the open counselling. Selected candidates will have to report at Jawaharlal Auditorium at 8:30 am on August 20, 2019.

AIIMS MBBS 2019: Important dates

Registration for Open Counselling: August 13

List of selected candidates for Open Counselling to be available on August 16.

1st round of unreserved counselling: August 20

Documents required for AIIMS Open Counselling:

Candidates will have to produce printout of the registration slip issued to them at the time of online registration for open counselling along with all original certificates of qualification (eg: Admit Card, DoD, proof of caste, 12th passing mark sheet and certificate and a set of printed, self-attested copies.)