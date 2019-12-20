An Indian non-profit is the first TED Audacious Project to chosen from Asia

When Safeena Hussain met three little girls, named “Achuki”, “Naraz” and “Antim Bala”, her life changed — as did that of hundreds of others (but more on that shortly). Achuki meant “arrived unwanted”, Naraz “angry” and Antim Bala “last girl”.

All reflections of the attitudes of large parts of rural India to women and girls, areas where a goat or cow is considered an asset and a girl a liability. That’s when Hussain set herself the target of getting each and every out-of-school girl in India — a ...