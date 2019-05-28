AP EAMCET 2019 results to be declared soon: Know date and other details

Results 2019 | The State Council for Higher (APSCHE) is likely announce 2019 Results today. Students are advised to stay keep an eye on APSCHE's official website : for further details on Results 2019. The Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test were scheduled to be declared on May 18. Now, 2019 will be announced today or tomorrow.

Why APSCHE delayed AP EAMCET results 2019?

S Vijaya Raju, the chairman of State Council for Higher said that the decision was taken in the larger interest of the students following a letter received from the Secretary of the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana. Once the Telangana Intermediate revaluation result is declared on May 27 as per the direction of the High Court of Telangana, the confirmed date for will be announced.

On Monday, TS Inter revised results were announced.

Steps to check the AP EAMCET 2019 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website — sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the box that says 'Result'

Step 3: Enter your registration number and hall ticket number to log-in

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download your result and take a print out of it for future reference

About AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET is the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture and medical courses. JNTU conducts the AP EAMCET every year on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher (APSCHE).