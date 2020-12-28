AP EAMCET Counselling 2020: Option entry link activated at apeamcet.nic.in

-
ALSO READ
AP EAMCET 2020 admit card released on apeamcet.nic.in; check steps
AP EAMCET results 2020 declared on sche.ap.gov.in; steps to check score
AP EAMCET Counselling 2020 begins: How to apply for Andhra Pradesh colleges
TS EAMCET result 2020 to be declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in today at 3:30 pm
AP Inter Re-verification results 2020 out on bie.ap.gov.in; know details
-
AP EAMCET 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Monday activated the AP EAMCET 2020 Web Options entry link on its official website - apeamcet.nic.in. Candidates who participated in the AP EAMCET web counselling process conducted from October 23 to November 3, 2020, can submit their AP EAMCET 2020 web options entry online. The counselling was held for admission into B.E/B.Tech/Pharmacy courses.
Candidates from rank 1 to 60,000 can make changes in the option till Tuesday. Those candidates with ranks from 60,001 can submit their options on December 30 and 31. The submission of fresh change of options from rank 1 to last rank will be held on January 1. The certificate verification will also be conducted along with AP EAMCET option entry. The allotment will be uploaded on the website on January 3 after 6 pm.
According to the APSCHE's official notice, “Candidates who have not attended the counselling earlier under Special category are informed that the certificates verification will be held only on 29- 12-2020 at Government Polytechnic, Vijayawada only.”
The AP EAMCET 2020 results were announced on October 10. This year, around 300,000 students took the AP EAMCET 2020 exams, according to media reports.
AP EAMCET Counselling 2020: Important Dates to Remember
- Opening date for option entry from rank 1 to 60,000: December 28 to December 29, 2020
- Certificate verification from rank 1 to last rank for general category: December 28 to December 31, 2020
- Certificate verification from rank 1 to last rank for special category: December 29, 2020
- From rank 60,001 to last: December 30 to December 31, 2020
- Submission of fresh change of options from rank 1 to last rank: January 1, 2021
- Allotment result: January 3, 2021
About AP EAMCET
AP EAMCET is the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture and medical courses. JNTU conducts the AP EAMCET every year on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor