AP EAMCET Counselling 2020: Option entry link activated at apeamcet.nic.in

2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher (APSCHE) on Monday activated the 2020 Web Options entry link on its official website - apeamcet.nic.in. Candidates who participated in the web counselling process conducted from October 23 to November 3, 2020, can submit their AP EAMCET 2020 web options entry online. The counselling was held for admission into B.E/B.Tech/Pharmacy courses.

Candidates from rank 1 to 60,000 can make changes in the option till Tuesday. Those candidates with ranks from 60,001 can submit their options on December 30 and 31. The submission of fresh change of options from rank 1 to last rank will be held on January 1. The certificate verification will also be conducted along with AP EAMCET option entry. The allotment will be uploaded on the website on January 3 after 6 pm.

According to the APSCHE's official notice, “Candidates who have not attended the counselling earlier under Special category are informed that the certificates verification will be held only on 29- 12-2020 at Government Polytechnic, Vijayawada only.”

The AP EAMCET 2020 results were announced on October 10. This year, around 300,000 students took the AP EAMCET 2020 exams, according to media reports.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2020: Important Dates to Remember

Opening date for option entry from rank 1 to 60,000 : December 28 to December 29, 2020

: December 28 to December 29, 2020 Certificate verification from rank 1 to last rank for general category : December 28 to December 31, 2020

: December 28 to December 31, 2020 Certificate verification from rank 1 to last rank for special category : December 29, 2020

: December 29, 2020 From rank 60,001 to last : December 30 to December 31, 2020

: December 30 to December 31, 2020 Submission of fresh change of options from rank 1 to last rank : January 1, 2021

: January 1, 2021 Allotment result: January 3, 2021

About AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET is the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture and medical courses. JNTU conducts the AP EAMCET every year on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher