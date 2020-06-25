Assam HS result 2020 to be out on ahsec.nic.in today: All you need to know

-
ALSO READ
Assam HSLC result 2020 out on resultsassam.nic.in: 64.80% students pass
Assam TET result 2019 out on ssa.assam.gov.in: Get direct download link
CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2020 out on cgbse.nic.in: Steps to download marks
HPBOSE 12th result 2020 declared on hpbose.org; steps to download marks
GSEB HSC result 2020 declared on gseb.org for Commerce and Arts streams
-
Assam 12th result 2020: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare AHSEC 12th result 2020. AHSEC has announced AHSEC 12th Result 2020 for all streams (Commerce, Vocational, Arts, and Science) on their official websites, ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in. For the year 2020, more than 200,000 students from Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational Studies had taken the exam. Students can also check their Assam 12th result marks on alternative websites: examresults.net and indiaresults.com. This year, AHSEC 12th result date has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the Assam HS results were released on May 25.
Assam HS result 2020: How to check at AHSEC 12th result
Step 1: Visit official website of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council: ahsec.nic
Step 2: Search for the tab ‘Assam HS Result 2020’ and click on it
Step 3: On the new window, enter the required details like roll number and date of birth
Step 4: Submit your details
Step 5: The Assam Board Class 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Take a printout of Assam 12th Result 2020, Assam HS Class 12 Result 2020 for future reference
Assam HS Result 2020: How to check Assam 12th result 2020 via SMS
Use your basic phone to get the scores of Assam HS Result 2020. For receiving the same, Follow the below listed steps-
Step 1: Type ASSAM12ROLLNUMBER
Step 2: Send the message to 56263
Step 3: Your Assam 12th Result 2020 and marks scored will land in your inbox of the phone
Total students who appeared for 12th exam in 2019
Arts: 1,86,279
Commerce: 18,297
Science: 37,468
Vocational: 910
Assam HS result 2019: Merit list
Assam HS result 2019 Arts 1st Division: 18,572
Commerce 1st Div: 3,796
Science1st Div: 15,860
Vocational 1st Div: 262
Assam HS result 2019 2nd Division:
Arts:42,436
Commerce: 5,303
Science: 1,320
Vocational: 500
Assam HS result 2019 3rd Division
Arts: 73,486
Commerce:6,490
Science:2,482
Vocational: 24
Assam 12th result 2019: No. of students who failed:
Arts: 41,756
Commerce:1,892
Science:3,460
Vocational: 92