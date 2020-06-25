Assam HS result 2020 to be out on ahsec.nic.in today: All you need to know

Assam 12th result 2020: The Assam Higher Secondary Council (AHSEC) will declare AHSEC 12th result 2020. AHSEC has announced AHSEC 12th Result 2020 for all streams (Commerce, Vocational, Arts, and Science) on their official websites, ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in. For the year 2020, more than 200,000 students from Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational Studies had taken the exam. Students can also check their Assam 12th result marks on alternative websites: examresults.net and indiaresults.com. This year, AHSEC 12th result date has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the Assam HS results were released on May 25.

Assam HS result 2020: How to check at AHSEC 12th result

Step 1: Visit official website of Assam Higher Secondary Council: ahsec.nic

Step 2: Search for the tab ‘Assam HS Result 2020’ and click on it

Step 3: On the new window, enter the required details like roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit your details

Step 5: The Assam Board Class 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout of Assam 12th Result 2020, Assam HS Class 12 Result 2020 for future reference

Assam HS Result 2020: How to check Assam 12th result 2020 via SMS

Use your basic phone to get the scores of Assam HS Result 2020. For receiving the same, Follow the below listed steps-

Step 1: Type ASSAM12ROLLNUMBER

Step 2: Send the message to 56263

Step 3: Your Assam 12th Result 2020 and marks scored will land in your inbox of the phone

Total students who appeared for 12th exam in 2019



Arts: 1,86,279

Commerce: 18,297

Science: 37,468

Vocational: 910

Assam HS result 2019: Merit list

Assam HS result 2019 Arts 1st Division: 18,572

Commerce 1st Div: 3,796

Science1st Div: 15,860

Vocational 1st Div: 262

Assam HS result 2019 2nd Division:

Arts:42,436

Commerce: 5,303

Science: 1,320

Vocational: 500

Assam HS result 2019 3rd Division

Arts: 73,486

Commerce:6,490

Science:2,482

Vocational: 24

Assam 12th result 2019: No. of students who failed:

Arts: 41,756

Commerce:1,892

Science:3,460

Vocational: 92