Assam TET admit card 2019 released on ssa.assam.gov.in: steps to download

The TET 2019 has been released by Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) Candidates who have applied for the exam can visit SSA's official website, ssa.assam.gov.in, to download the TET 2019

To download the admit card, candidates will have to login into the website by entering their credentials.

The SSA has postponed the Assam TET 2019 exam from October 20, 2019, the exam to November 10, 2019.

Assam TET 2019 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssa.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says "Assam Eligibility Test 2019"

Step 3: Enter asked credentials ( application or roll number and date of birth)

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Dowload the admit card once its displayed on the screen

The Assam TET 2019 exam will be divided into two sections -- Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Paper 1 is for positions at lower primary levels and Paper 2 is for upper primary levels. The two-and-a-half-hour exam will have 150 questions.

A candidate must get 90 marks in the exam to qualify. SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/PWD candidates must get 83 marks at least.