ATMA February 2023 results announced on March 2: check how to download

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) exam held on February 25, 2023, for the academic year 2023-24.

The ATMA February 2023 result was released yesterday, i.e., March 2, 2023. Candidates can check their ATMA 2023 on ATMA’s official website (https://atmaaims.com/).

Candidates will be offered admission to various management institutions based on their scores obtained in the ATMA exam 2023. Many institutes accept ATMA scores to offer admission in their MBA/PGDM and MCA programmes. These scores are valid for the academic session of 2023-2025.

How to check the ATMA exam result 2023?

Candidates can check and download their ATMA for 2023 by following these steps:

Firstly, visit the official website of ATMA

Check for the candidate login option in the right corner

Click on the exam date

Enter your EID and password, and click on the login button

ATMA result 2023 will appear on your screen as soon as you click the login button. You can check your result and download it in pdf form. You can also take a printout of it for future reference.

Details mentioned in your ATMA scorecard 2023

Here are all the details mentioned in your ATMA scorecard:

Name of the candidate

Test date

Roll number

Section-wise scaled score and percentile

Total scaled score and overall percentile

Result validation key

Valid admission year

Students are advised to verify all the details mentioned in their ATMA exam .

List of documents required for the admission process

All the students who pass must keep their documents ready for further processing. Ensure that you have all your documents handy, as college authorities need them at the time of admission. Below are the documents required at the time of admission.

Copies of class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets

Copy of Graduation mark sheet

Birth certificate

ATMA scorecard

ATMA 2023 admit card

Residence proof

Photo ID

Copies of passport-size photographs

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Admission fee (challan/DD/cash)

Calculate ATMA results 2023 marks

All students who appear or have appeared want to know how ATMA scores are calculated.

According to the official marking scheme of ATMA 2023, students will get one mark for each correct answer, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. If a student enters four incorrect responses, he will lose one mark.