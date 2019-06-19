JUST IN
BCECE admit card 2019 to be released today on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

The admit card was expected to be released on June 13 which was later postponed to June 17

Photo: Shutterstock

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board to release BCECE 2019 admit card today. The admit card was expected to be released on June 13 which was later postponed to June 17.

The examination for agriculture science was held on June 23 and the exam for PCMB held on June 30. Candidates can download the admit card from its official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The admit card will be released by online mode.

Steps to download BCECE 2019 admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website, bceceboard.biha.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Admit card'

Step 3: Enter asked credentials

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a print out
First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 07:26 IST

