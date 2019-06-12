JUST IN
BHEL recruitment 2019: Apply online for 24 engineering posts, check details

BHEL is recruiting engineer professionals for a total of 24 vacancies

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

BHEL Recruitment 2019
BHEL recruitment 2019: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has invited online applications from experienced engineer professionals for the recruitment of managerial posts. BHEL has released a recruitment notification for numerous positions like Manager, Deputy Manager, Senior Manager, Senior Deputy General Manager and Senior Engineers.

The eligible candidates can apply for their respective posts on the official website of BHEL at careers.bhel.in. The deadline to submit the online applications for BHEL recruitment 2019 is June 25. The eligible candidates should apply for the posts through online mode only before the last date.

BHEL is recruiting engineer professionals for a total of 24 vacancies. It invites applications from qualified and experienced engineers (Indian nationals only) for its units at PESD, Hyderabad; EDN & ESD, Bangalore & Industry Sector, New Delhi.

Candidates should carefully check BHEL’s official notification for the educational qualifications as they differ for every designation. The selection process for will be based on personal interviews. Before applying for BHEL recruitment 2019, keep a scanned copy of your coloured passport size photo and signature.

Dates to remember for BHEL recruitment 2019

  • Submission of online application ends on June 25
  • Last date of receipt of acknowledgement slips is July 2

About BHEL

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) owned and founded by the Government of India, is an engineering and manufacturing company based in New Delhi, India. Established in 1964, BHEL is India's largest power generation equipment manufacturer.
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 07:36 IST

