BHU registrations 2022 under CUET UG start: Here's how to apply online

The (BHU) on Tuesday, September 20, started the registration process for undergraduate through the recently concluded Common University Admission Test (CUET) UG 2022. Candidates who qualified in CUET UG 2022 and had chosen BHU as one of their preferred universities can now apply for admission online, throught the the BHU admission portal, at bhuonline.in.

Only the candidates who appeared for the CUET UG 2022 can access the BHU's admission portal.

The choice filling process will start on September 26 and the date to register for UG courses at BHU is October 3, at 11.59 pm.

While choosing courses, candidates should make sure that the choices match subject combinations with which they appeared in the CUET UG this year.

The university in an official release stated, “Candidates are also required to check their eligibility for the course they are interested in taking admission. The process of admission will proceed on the basis of registration of the candidate. They are also advised to keep checking their emails and university website regularly for updates and relevant information”.

Here's how you can register for UG courses at BHU: