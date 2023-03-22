Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Farmer's daughter tops Science stream

The Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 was released on Tuesday by Chandrashekhar, the minister of for Bihar, at the Patna office of the Bihar State Examination Board (BSEB). It is interesting to note that girls topped all three study streams. Objective questions were corrected by March 15, and theory papers by March 5.

In addition, the examination board separately verified the top performers to ensure the merit list was error-free. BSEB chief Anand Kishore said during the event that for the fifth year in a row, BSEB has published intermediate results ahead of other boards. Kishore said that in addition to laptops and a Kindle E-book reader, benefits for deserving students included cash rewards.

About 1.3 million students appeared for Bihar Board class 12 examinations held at 1,464 centres across 38 districts of the state.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Toppers

Himanshu Kumar from RPS College in Nalanda came in second with 94.4 percent marks in the science stream, while Ayushi Nandan from R Lal College in the Khagaria district stood first with a score of 94.8 percent.

In the arts stream, Kumari Pragya from Madhav Sarvajanik Uchcha Madhyamik Vidyalay in Purnia came in second with 94%, while Mohaddessa from Uccha Madhyamik Vidyalay, Baisi in Purnia stood first with 95%.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Stream Toppers

• With a score of 94.8%, Ayushi Nandan was placed first in the science stream. She wants to work for the government. She was a student at R Lal College in Khagaria and scored 474 out of 500. Her mother is a homemaker, and her father is a farmer in Matihani village, which is in the Mansi block of the Khagaria district.

• A student of Uchh Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Purnia, Mohaddesa topped the arts stream in the state. She got a score of 475 out of 500, or 95%. She wants to become an IAS officer and work for the development of her hometown.

• In the commerce stream, Saumya Sharma and Rajnish Kumar Pathak of S Sinha College of Aurangabad shared the top spot. Both got 475 out of 500 points, or 95%. Saumya's father Ravindra Sharma is a farmer. Saumya says she is getting ready for the Chartered Accountancy exam.

• Bhumi Kumari from Sitamarhi’s Sursand, came in second in the commerce stream. She is the oldest of Manoj Kumar's three children, an autorickshaw driver. When she gets older, she wants to be a CA.

• Himanshu Kumar of Nalanda's Harnaut, who finished second in the science stream, is the youngest of Ramesh Kumar's eight children and a farmer. He stated that when he grows up, he wants to work as an income tax officer.