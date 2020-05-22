Bihar Board Class 10 results to be declared today; Check details here

According to media reports Bihar Board BSEB 10th results 2020 are expected to be released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today (May 22).

Results of BSEB Class 10 examination 2020 was scheduled to be declared on Wednesday but it got delayed due to last-minute issues.

More than 1.5 million students had registered for Bihar Board Class 10 examination this year. Evaluation of these copies began on May 6, 2020. The Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2020 was held from February 17 to February 24. The results were scheduled to be announced in March but the evaluation of more than 1.52 million answer scripts was postponed until May 3 due to a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19. In 2019, the Bihar Board Class 10 Result pass percentage was 80.73 per cent. Bihar board Class 12 Result 2020 was released by BSEB on 24 March.

Follow these simple steps to check your BSEB Class 10 examination 2020 result

1. Visit the website of Bihar Board biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2. Click on tab - Results on home page

3. Tap on Class 10 Matriculation results

4. Select your stream and click on Result

5. You will be taken to a new page where you will have tp put in your credentials.

6. Enter captcha text

7. Check your result. Download your result, take a print out and keep it safely for future reference



