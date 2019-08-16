Bihar DCECE allotment result 2019 declared: Things to know and how to check

Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) allotment result. Candidates who had applied for the exam can check the result on the official website of BCECEB bceceb.bihar.gov.in.

Here are steps to check DCECE allotment result 2019

Step 1: Click on the link bceceb.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Bihar DCECE Counselling Result 2019

Step 4: A new Web page will appear

Step 5: Candidates need to fill all the credentials like login Id, password and captcha

Step 6: Click on the submit button

Step 7: Candidates must download the result

Bihar DCECE Counselling 2019 commenced on July 30, 2019 with the publication of exam merit list on the website. Mock allotment results were declared on August 9.

Important instructions

After the announcement of the Bihar DCECE allotment results, candidates will have to complete the document verification and admission formalities between August 17 and 18. After the completion of the first round of admissions, the second allotment list will be released on August 21, 2019.

About BCECEB

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is constituted under the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995. It conducts competitive exams every year for admissions in various professional courses of medical, engineering and agricultural streams in the institutions of the state of Bihar.