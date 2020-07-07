Application process for Bihar Intermediate admissions from July 8: Details

Bihar Board is set to begin the application process for Intermediate admissions from July 8, 2020. According to media reports, the application forms will be available on Bihar Board official website - ofssbihar.info. The Online Facilitation Systen for Students is a centralised portal for admission of students to intermediate and degree courses in Bihar.

Candidates will be able to take admission in the intermediate courses of Arts/Science/Commerce/Agriculture streams of different colleges or schools affiliated to the Bihar School Examination Board through the Ofss portal. Candidates must ensure that they read through the common prospectus available on the website before applying.

Students must have a valid email id, phone number to ensure completion of the registration process. Students who have appeared for and qualified the Bihar Board Class 10 examination can apply. They are required to provide their roll number and date of birth for the application. They also have to provide the marks obtained by them in the class 10 examination while applying for the Bihar Board Intermediate courses.



Once the registration is done, candidates will have to fill in the form and make the payment of the application fees which is Rs 300/-. The fee should be paid as described in Common Application Form, CAF through debit, credit card or through net banking.

The application process was due to begin on July 1 but was postponed. Students who have passed the matriculation or equivalent Examination from Bihar Board, CBSE, ICSE or any other national / state boards can apply online for Bihar Intermediate admission. Students will be alloted first/second list according to information provided by them on the official website.