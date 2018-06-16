BSPHCL 2018 admit card released: Here's a guide to download yours

JUST IN
The computer-based online exam for three positions will be held between June 26 and June 29, 2018

BS Web Team 

Exam

Waiting for your BSPHCL 2018 admit card? Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has released the admit card links for the recruitment exam for the posts of Junior Accounts Clerk, Assistant, and Accounts Officer.

There are 470 vacancies for these three positions and the candidates have to download the admit card from BSPHCL's official website bsphcl.bih.nic.in.

The computer-based online exam for the three positions will be held between June 26 and June 29, 2018. To familiarise the candidates with the examination pattern, the official site has also released a mock test.

Here's a three-step way to download the admit card:

1. Click on the link of the position you applied

Assistants: https://admitcards.online-ap1.com/BSPHCLASSTYGHA/

Junior Account Clerk: https://admitcards.online-ap1.com/BSPHCLJACUYGFA/

Account Officer: https://admitcards.online-ap1.com/BSPHCLAOJKBT4DA/

2. Enter your application number and date of birth. Click 'Login'.

3. Your admit card will be displayed. Take a print out.

Here's also a direct link to access the mock test: http://13.250.178.126/BPHCL/tp/index.php?action=login

To login, use "BSPHCL" as User-ID as well as the password.
First Published: Sat, June 16 2018. 20:33 IST

