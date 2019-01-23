CA Results 2018: ICAI to release CA Foundation, CA Final results soon

CA Results 2018: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the results of Chartered Accountant (CA) Final, CA Foundation and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) today, January 23, 2019, at 6.00 PM. CA students who appeared in the exams, held in November and December 2018, can see their result on any of the official websites - org, careresults. org and icaiexam. org.

"Result of CPT, Foundation, Final(old) and Final (new) Examination held in Nov/Dec 2018 is likely to be declared on Wednesday around 6 PM at icai.org, careresults. and icaiexam.icai.org," ICAI wrote on its official website.

Along with the results, the ICAI is also expected to announce the all India merit list (upto the 50th rank) of CA final and CA Foundation candidates.

Here's how you can check 2018 or CA result 2018:

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites

Step 2: Click on the results tab

Step 3: In the new page, select 'check results' (to be activated after the results are announced)

Step 4: Select the exam for which you want to view the result

Step 5: Enter asked credentials

Step 6: Download your result

ICAI, which regulates Chartered Accountancy exams and courses in the country, will also be providing results through SMS and email services.

"All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result. In addition to above, it may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned websites the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number," a statement from the ICAI said.



In another announcement, the institute said that the ICAI is yet to finalise a date for the May 2019 CA exams.