CBSE 12th result 2018: Are Delhi govt schools really outdoing private ones?

It’s summer vacation time, and the sun is beating down characteristically on Delhi. As a bazaar in the southern neighbourhood of Jangpura comes to life in the morning, children in uniform are already trickling out of a government school in a corner.

The children at the Government Co-ed Secondary School in Jangpura, studying in Classes VI to IX, have just attended remedial classes introduced under a new initiative of the state government. “Mission Buniyaad” aims to help stragglers improve basics such as reading and writing or solving math problems. Poonam, a ninth-grader ...