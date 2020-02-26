JUST IN
CAA violence: CBSE postpones board exams in northeast Delhi
Today's CBSE class 10 & 12 exam postponed over violence in northeast Delhi

CBSE exam 2020: The exams scheduled for today are now postponed and the new dates will be notified shortly, said CBSE

CBSE exam 2020: CBSE has postponed Class 10, 12 exams in northeast Delhi scheduled today while exams will be held in remaining areas as per schedule, Central Board of Examination said in a statement. The exams scheduled for February 26, 2020 are now postponed and the new dates will be notified shortly, CBSE said.

The decision comes after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday had asked the CBSE to decide at the earliest on rescheduling Wednesday's board exam at one of the centres in the north-east Delhi where violence related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act have claimed 13 lives.

"Based on the request of the Directorate of Education and the government of Delhi and to avoid inconvenience to the students, staff and parents, the board has decided to postpone the exams scheduled for February 26, 2020 in northeast Delhi," CBSE said in a statement.

The examinations of English Communicative and English Language and Literature for class 10 have been postponed while exams for Web Application (Old), Web Application (New) and Media have been postponed for class 12.

There are a total of 86 examination centres in northeast Delhi.

Earlier the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia announced that all private and government schools in violence-affected Northeast Delhi will remain closed on Wednesday.

Sisodia, also the Delhi Education Minister, said all internal examinations have been postponed by schools.
