Delhi violence LIVE updates: Death toll reaches 13, SC hearing today

Communal violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) escalated in Northeast Delhi on Tuesday taking the death toll to 13, including the police head constable Rattan Lal, as police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people. Localities like Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Kardampuri and Jaffrabad saw pitched battles between the pro-CAA and anti-CAA protestors. The violence, which started on Sunday after BJP leader Kapil Mishra called a gathering in favour of CAA, intensified on Tuesday, despite shored up security in the city in view of US President Donald Trump’s visit. The protesters withdrew from the site on Tuesday night. As faced allegations of inaction, Union Home Minister held a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, city police commissioner Amulya Patnaik and others on steps to restore peace.

Pleas relating to the violence will be heard by the Supreme Court and Delhi high court today.

