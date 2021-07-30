CBSE Class 12 results out: Check marks at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in

-
CBSE Class 12 result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the class 12 result today on cbseresults.nic.in.
Over 70,000 students have scored above 95 per cent, and 150,000-plus were 90 per cent scorers this year. Girls have outshined boys in this year's CBSE class 12 results.
The Class 12 results for over 65,000 students are still being prepared and will be declared by August 5, CBSE has said.The resuls were prepared on the basis of an alternative assessment method as the exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The students can also check their results via Digilocker at results.digitallocker.gov.in. For the second consecutive year, there is no merit list for CBSE Class 12 result.
Students, who are not satisfied with the marks they got or assessment formula, will be will be allowed to sit for written exams when conditions are favourable to hold them. The CBSE had announced that Classes 10 and 12 exams for private candidates will be conducted from August 16 to September 15.
The CBSE has introduced a system of roll number finder, as students were not assigned admit cards this year due to cancellation of exams. Using the CBSE roll number finder at http://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx, students can get their roll numbers.
Students, keep your Roll Number handy for quick reference.— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 30, 2021
Use the Roll Number Finder facility on https://t.co/PFYbc0MEiK
Results can also be downloaded from DigiLocker#ExcitementLevel#CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/soXay0aijK
According to the alternative assessment scheme, CBSE has adopted a 30-30-40 evaluation formula for theory papers, i.e, 30 per cent weightage to Class 10 marks, 30 per cent weightage to Class 11 marks and 40 per cent weightage to Class 12 marks in pre-board exams.
To help the schools, CBSE has provided marks, including distribution of the marks, based on the best performance of the previous three years which is taken as reference for the purpose of moderation.
CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2021: Follow these steps to check the marks online
Step 1: After visiting the official wesbsite cbseresults.nic.in, click on the Class 12 result link on the homepage
Step 2: Enter your credentials and log in
Step 4: Result will appear, take a print out of the scorecard for further reference.
